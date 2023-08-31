The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit raided Polaris Shipping’s business planning office in Seoul earlier this week, according to local reports.
Investigators seized financial reports and hard disks.
The company’s joint chief executives could be summoned in ongoing probe
