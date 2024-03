Precious Shipping has raided the secondhand market to acquire a modern handymax bulker, the company confirmed in a regulatory filing.

The Khalid Hashim-led shipowner said it had purchased Interlink Maritime's 39,989-dwt Interlink Amenity (built 2018) for a total of $25.25m.

Precious said the Chinese-built ship is due to be delivered by the end of April 2024 and will be registered under the Singapore flag upon delivery.