Precious Shipping has seen a near five-fold increase in its first-quarter net profit on the back of improved freight rates.

The Bangkok-based shipowner has reported net income for January to March of 2024 of $11.4m versus the $2.3m achieved 12 months earlier.

Average earnings per day per ship during the first quarter came in at $12,433 against an average of just over $10,000 per day in the corresponding period in 2023.