About a month after signing a letter of intent to build 10 kamsarmaxes at Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI), Greece’s Procopiou family has finally sealed the deal.
According to market sources, contracts were signed on Tuesday.
Major Greek shipowner signs firm order for 10 bulkers worth a combined $350m
