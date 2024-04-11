Greek bulker specialist DryDel Shipping has emerged as the buyer in a rare secondhand deal for an ice-class kamsarmax that took place five months ago.

The 81,800-dwt Nord Beluga (renamed Beluga, built 2015), which changed hands for $28m in November, has just joined DryDel’s fleet in Singapore, according to a statement posted by the company on LinkedIn.

The ship’s previous owner was major Danish firm Norden, which had been trading the Nord Beluga since taking delivery of it as a newbuilding from Oshima Shipbuilding in Japan.