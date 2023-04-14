What would be better for panamax bulkers than having a major soybean exporting nation launch into its harvest season? Having two major exporters reaping the commodity at the same time, a shipowner said.

Brazil and the US, which together produce 85% of the world’s soybean exports, are expected to do just that during the second half of this year as heavy rains pushed Brazil’s harvest season into the latter half of 2023.

“The reason this would be good for panamaxes is that basically soybeans and grains have a lot of interchangeability,” the owner told TradeWinds.