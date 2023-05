Hengli Heavy Industry, the former STX Dalian Shipbuilding, has landed its first newbuilding contract from a third-party company.

The Chinese shipyard has signed a contract with domestic owner Fortune Ocean Shipping for four kamsarmax bulkers.

Several shipbuilding sources said Fortune Ocean is the first company to order newbuildings at the Dalian-based yard since it made a comeback to the shipbuilding business at the end of last year.