Russia’s foreign ministry said that ship inspections for under the United Nations Black Sea Grain Initiative have restarted, calming concerns that the trade was on the verge of collapsing.

Ministry sources told Russia’s RIA news agency said that inspections had halted because of Ukraine’s procedural failures.

The ministry official said the problems have now been overcome.

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which organises the ship inspections, has not yet commented on the latest development.