Russia is willing to extend the current Black Sea grain corridor deal — but only for another 60 days.

With five days to go until the Black Sea Grain Initiative expires, the English-language Moscow Times reported that the Kremlin wanted to see “deeds, not words” on an agreement on Russian grain and fertiliser exports before the deal comes up for renewal again.

But Ukrainian officials called into question the legitimacy of extending the agreement, brokered in July by Turkey and United Nations officials.