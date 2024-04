Safe Bulkers, a US-listed owner of 46 ships in the water, signalled it intends to keep its strategy steady after lifting profits in the first quarter of the year.

Incremental fleet renewal and a mixed chartering strategy amid robust markets saw the Polys Hajioannou-led bulker company increase its net income to $25.3m in the first three months of the year, which was nearly a third higher than in the same period last year.