Safe Bulkers, an owner of 44 large bulkers, saw its profit slide for a third consecutive quarter due to sluggish markets, rising finance costs and higher expenses to spruce up its fleet ahead of new International Maritime Organization ship efficiency rules.
Safe Bulkers net profit drops amid slow markets and fleet upgrade
US-listed dry bulk shipowner incurs higher costs as its older vessels undergo dry-docking to improve their efficiency
26 July 2023 20:23 GMT Updated 26 July 2023 20:23 GMT
By
in Athens