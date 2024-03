Japan’s Sanko Steamship, which was left bankrupt twice after dramatically mistiming investments, appears to have got its final major commercial decision just right.

The Tokyo-based company has reportedly sold the 82,300-dwt kamsarmax bulk carrier Sanko Hawking (built 2021) for $41.8m, well in excess of current newbuilding prices of $36.5m.

The Tsuneishi-built ship is the last owned vessel in its fleet and was ordered in 2020.