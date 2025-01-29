Seanergy Maritime Holdings, a New York-listed owner of capesize and newcastlemax bulkers, has revealed an expansion move that lifts its fleet to 21 vessels.

In deals showcasing its confidence in the underlying prospects of the market, the Athens-based company has spent about $69m to acquire one capesize and one newcastlemax from unaffiliated Japanese parties.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chief executive officer and key shareholder, said: “These transactions mark a significant milestone in the company’s strategic fleet expansion strategy, which is designed to strengthen our position within the industry.”