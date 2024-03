Genco Shipping & Trading has quickly resold two bulkers for much more money in a white-hot secondhand market, after scrapping a previous sale last month.

The disposal of the 169,000-dwt Genco Maximus (built 2009) and Genco Claudius (built 2010) to an unnamed buyer was terminated on 24 February “due to the buyers’ breach of the agreements’ terms”, Genco said.

The price agreed in December was $36.5m