Empresa Naviera Elcano, Spain’s biggest shipowner with a history going back 81 years, has decided to offload its two oldest bulkers amid rising values and buying interest for such ships.

Several brokers in Greece, London and the US report two separate deals for the 173,800-dwt Castillo de Valverde and the 173,600-dwt sister ship Castillo de Catoira (both built 2005).

The company has yet to respond to a request for comment.