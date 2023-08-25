Average spot rates for larger bulkers have fallen as supply exceeded demand in most places throughout most of the past week.
The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes dropped 26.6%
Smaller bulkers receive higher spot rates as week progresses, thanks to healthy demand
Average spot rates for larger bulkers have fallen as supply exceeded demand in most places throughout most of the past week.
The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes dropped 26.6%