The St Lawrence Seaway — the Great Lakes’ ports only shipping passageway to the Atlantic Ocean and international trade — reopened on Monday after a union and employers struck a tentative labour deal on Sunday.

The critical waterway for bulkers, tankers and other cargo vessels closed on the night of 21 October when workers on the seaway’s Canadian side began striking against the St Lawrence Seaway Management Corp (SLSMC), which manages 13 of the 15 locks on the US-Canadian system of canals.