Norway’s Cleaves Asset Management (CAM) is predicting much better things from bulkers next year.
Head of fund management Carl Synvis said that, apart from seasonal factors, there are no immediate triggers for the sector.
Asset manager backing dry cargo rebound in the second half of next year as fleet growth remains low
