Average spot rates for supramax and handysize bulkers rose on Wednesday to continue a steady ascent that began in early August.
The Baltic Exchange’s Supramax 10TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes edged up 2.8%
Handysizes achieve ‘rather lacklustre feel in Asian arena’ as tonnage becomes more available, market analysts say
Average spot rates for supramax and handysize bulkers rose on Wednesday to continue a steady ascent that began in early August.
The Baltic Exchange’s Supramax 10TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes edged up 2.8%