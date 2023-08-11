Thorsen Shipping said it remains optimistic for the dry bulk market in the second half of the year after posting a 75% decline in second quarter net profit.
The Thai shipowner booked a net profit for the April to June period of THB 437.9m
Thai bulker owner said there remains the potential for periods of upside, stimulated by seasonal factors.
