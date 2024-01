A handymax bulk carrier owned by Chinese trader Wanpeng International was briefly held under arrest in Singapore this week at the request of a timber company.

Zhangjiagang Heyixing Timber Co successfully petitioned the High Court of Singapore to slap an arrest warrant on the 47,200-dwt bulker Prosperity 102 (built 1997) after filing an SGD 285,000 ($212,740) cargo claim alleging damages to timber that was carried on the vessel.