An increasing number of top shipowners from Greece and elsewhere are contributing big bulkers to Costamare’s trading platform.

Set up in November last year, Costamare Bulkers Inc (CBI) had 23 chartered-in vessels in early February. Newcastlemaxes and capesizes from John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean, Tor Olav Troim-backed 2020 Bulkers, Berge Bulk and Bocimar featured prominently in its early fleet.

An updated fleet list of 51 vessels released by Costamare on Monday revealed that players such as Bocimar and Fredriksen put more ships onto the platform and several others joined in as well.