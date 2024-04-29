Mylonas family company Transmed Shipping has sold a third, and possibly also a fourth, large bulker since October, amid firm secondhand prices.

After a lucrative pair of capesize resales around the turn of the year that brought in about $138m for the Athens-based company, Transmed is now moving to offload newcastlemax tonnage as well.

One of its five newcastlemaxes has already changed owners this week and emerged with Ningbo Zrich Shipping — a subsidiary of low-profile Chinese shipping firm Pioneer Logistics.