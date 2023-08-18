UK shipping group Tufton is expecting to reduce fuel consumption on one of its bulkers by 10% through wind power.
Installation of rotor sails on the 82,000-dwt kamsarmax TR Lady (built 2017) was completed in Chengxi Shipyard, China, in June.
Shipowner backing wind power as part of its decarbonisation efforts
