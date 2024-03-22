U-Ming Marine Transport of Taiwan and Itochu Corp of Japan have revealed plans to jointly develop a fleet of ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Friday between U-Ming’s Singapore-based shipowning subsidiary and the Japanese trading house calls for the two companies to “explore discussions on jointly owning and operating ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers”.

The MoU also outlines the exploration and implementation of other maritime emission lowering solutions such as the use of alternative fuels like methanol and various energy saving devices.