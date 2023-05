In its second such deal since February, United Maritime Corp boosts its bulker fleet by taking a Japanese-built panamax on bareboat charter with a purchase option attached.

The move accentuates the company’s switch to bulkers and away from tankers — three of which it sold highly profitably last year amid soaring secondhand prices for such vessels.

United Maritime’s latest addition is a 78,020-dwt eco bulker that will join its fleet between July and October.