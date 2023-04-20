Leading iron-ore miners Vale and Rio Tinto produced more of the steel-making commodity, which capesize bulkers haul to China, in the first quarter than they did a year ago.

Vale, which based in Brazil, mined 79.3m tonnes of iron ore during the first three months of this year, up 11% from the amount it dug up at the same time in 2022.

Vale attributed the higher volume to stronger operational performance at its Serra Sul mine, which produces an unmatched 90m tonnes of iron ore per year, and lower rainfall in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.