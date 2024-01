Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong is plotting growth through its three-pronged approach to shipping, while focusing on decarbonisation.

The Chao family-owned group’s executive chairman Hing Chao said in its latest diversity and resilience report: “The world is at a crossroads with three main factors at play: geopolitics, decarbonisation and digitalisation.

“The changes that are happening are disruptive at a fundamental level and are reshaping global seaborne transportation as we know it.”