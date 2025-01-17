Two identical supramaxes changed hands at starkly different prices over just two weeks, highlighting the impact that timing and particular circumstances can make in the secondhand market.

In the more recent deal, European brokers report that traditional Greek owner Empros Lines obtained about $21m from undisclosed buyers for the 61,400-dwt Giorgos Dracopoulos (built 2013).

The price is broadly in line with current market levels, based on the Signal Ocean data platform, which calculates that the Japanese-built ship is worth $21.2m