Bulker owners are in for a tough year, according to shipbroking group Fearnleys, which forecasts zero demand growth for the sector in 2025.

Dry bulk analyst Bernhard Baardson said challenges will come as a result of the strong US dollar, high interest rates and the time lag before Chinese economic stimulus measures affect bulker demand.

Manufacturing activity last year performed worse than services, a trend that will continue this year and is symptomatic of a weaker global economy, Baardson said, speaking at the Astrup Fearnley Shipping & Energy conference on Wednesday.