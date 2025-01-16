Chinese leasing company Zhejiang Zheshang Financial Leasing has ordered a pair of ultramax bulk carriers against charter contracts from state-owned Zhejiang Shipping Group.

Local news agencies reported that restructured Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding has been commissioned by the leasing company to build the two 63,500-dwt bulk carriers.

Ningbo Ocean doubles bulker fleet with ultramax newbuilding swoop
 Read more

Pricing details and delivery dates for the newbuildings have yet to be revealed, although one shipbuilding broker suggested that the ultramaxes would cost between $34m and $35m each.