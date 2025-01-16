Chinese leasing company Zhejiang Zheshang Financial Leasing has ordered a pair of ultramax bulk carriers against charter contracts from state-owned Zhejiang Shipping Group.

Local news agencies reported that restructured Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding has been commissioned by the leasing company to build the two 63,500-dwt bulk carriers.

Pricing details and delivery dates for the newbuildings have yet to be revealed, although one shipbuilding broker suggested that the ultramaxes would cost between $34m and $35m each.