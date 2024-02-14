The West of England is slowly building up an extensive book of insurance lines outside its main mutual protection and indemnity cover.

The strategy, which was launched in 2020, has been to grow gradually through buying into existing businesses and bringing in established experts.

The past few years have seen the London-based mutual become a shareholder in cyber insurer specialist Astaara and insurance provider Nordic Marine Insurance, through which it underwrites marine hull insurance and loss of earnings.