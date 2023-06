With all the attention given to shipping’s inclusion in the European Union’s Fit for 55 package and emissions trading system (EU ETS), less notice has been taken of another change that could affect the cost of bunkering marine fuel.

The Energy Taxation Directive (ETD), a part of Fit for 55, has not yet been fully agreed upon, even though it should have taken effect from January 2023 to switch the EU’s tax mechanisms from subsidising fossil fuels to taxing polluting energies at higher rates.