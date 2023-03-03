Sofar Ocean Technologies came to shipping as an outsider.

Co-founded by chief executive Tim Janssen, an oceanographer by training, the San Francisco technology firm started out with an effort to help close the massive gap in information about the ocean.

“There’s like 10 orders of magnitude difference between the amount of data that we as humanity are collecting every year, which is about a trillion gigabytes, versus what we’re gathering from the ocean,” he told TradeWinds.