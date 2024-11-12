The master of a ship transiting the Red Sea has reported multiple explosions nearby in the latest apparent attack by the Houthi militant group.

The unnamed vessel was sailing south-bound 70 nautical miles (129 km) south-west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah when it encountered the explosions on Tuesday morning, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors security in the region.

No damage was reported and the ship is proceeding to its next port of call, UKMTO said.

It is the first such attack in November after a relative lull in Houthi activity.

Last week, the Houthis’ leader said the militants will not be swayed or cowed by incoming US President Donald Trump to stop their attacks on Western and Israeli shipping.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said: “We will continue to escalate with all the means that we have.”

Article continues below the advert

“Our operations at sea continue … and other operations in the depth of the Israeli-occupied Palestine,” he added in a weekly broadcast to supporters translated live by Iranian television.

A United Nations report stated last month that the Yemeni rebels could be earning about $180m per month from illegal fees to grant trouble-free transit off their waters.

However, a legal expert cast doubt on those claims. Stephen Askins of Tatham & Co suggested the figure was likely overblown.