The head of the International Maritime Organization called for collective action to protect seafarers following the deadly Houthi missile attack on the True Confidence.

Three crew members were killed and another two seriously injured in the attack on the Barbados-flagged 50,448-dwt bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Monday.

IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said it was “deeply saddening” to follow the horrific reports of the attack.