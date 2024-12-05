Armed assailants carrying AK-47s and other machine guns have boarded a Chinese fishing boat with 18 seafarers on board, in what is the first recorded piracy event off Somalia in six months.

The European Union’s Atalanta naval force (EUNAVFOR) confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

According to EUNAVFOR, the unidentified fishing vessel is under the control of the assailants, “some of whom are carrying AK-47s and machine guns”.

None of the crew members have been injured so far, the EU force added.

Even though it still describes the assailants in the statement as “alleged pirates”, EUNAVFOR said it has decided after its own investigation to classify the incident as an “armed robbery sea”.

This is how EUNAVFOR describes piracy cases occurring within a country’s territorial waters.

“The fishing vessel has remained permanently within the territorial waters of Somalia,” EUNAVFOR said.

No further details were disclosed, apart from Atalanta stating that it swung into action upon receiving an alert from the Puntland maritime police force concerning a Chinese boat off the region’s northeast coast.

Atalanta said it is in contact with Somali and Chinese authorities over the incident.

Two months ago, EUNAVFOR warned that a party of 13 people, possibly pirates, sailed out from the Somali villages of Ceel Huur and Ivo Hobyo.

That warning, however, was retracted a few days later, after no piracy activity was detected in the area. Atalanta’s threat evaluation had been at “moderate” level since, which means that attacks remain “a realistic possibility”.

The EU force has counted 43 different piracy-related incidents in the Gulf of Aden and the Somali basin between November 2023 and October 2024.

Twenty-seven of them were actual attacks, boardings or hijackings, with EUNAVFOR describing the rest as “suspicious approaches” or “suspicious activity”.

There has been a relative lull of such incidents since the hijacking on 23 May of the 17,950-dwt general cargo ship Basilisk (built 2013).

The Basilisk’s assailants aborted their attack after seafarers took shelter in the ship’s citadel while an Atalanta war vessel was en route to assist.

EUNAVFOR has provided no update about the fate of the Khaliji, another fishing boat hijacked within Somali territorial waters six days before the Basilisk was attacked.