ATL Shipping took 11 days to provide security to obtain the release from arrest of its post-panamax bulker New Legend (built 2012) that was seized in the Indian port of Chennai on 27 February.

The 93,100-dwt New Legend was permitted to resume trading on 8 March after a €2.26m ($2.45m) deposit was lodged with the High Court of Madras to cover the damages that Elbsun GmBH & Co KG of Germany claims it suffered when the bulker slammed into its 889-teu container ship Elbsun (built 2012) while it was anchored off Istanbul on 17 September 2023.