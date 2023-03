An elderly cargo ship has gone aground on a reef off Belize.

The 4,500-dwt Herca-1 (built 1999) got stuck on Sunday in the Turneffe Atoll, eight miles east of Belize City.

The Panama-flag vessel, which is 98 metres long, suffered mechanical failure, according to the Belize Port Authority (BPA).

The vessel was transiting Belizean waters en route to Port Everglades in the US from its last port call in Puerto Cortes.