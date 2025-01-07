The anchor of the suspected dark fleet tanker believed to have carried out the latest Baltic Sea cable alleged sabotage has been found.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said the anchor of the 74,035-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) has been found, thanks to a special underwater survey vessel on loan from the Swedish Navy.

The Cook Islands-flagged tanker is suspected of deliberately dragging its anchor over an electricity cable linking Finland and Estonia on 25 December, and then subsequently over data cables linking the two countries.