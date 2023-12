The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has blamed an April 2022 engine fire on board an Endo Tankers MR2 product tanker on improper maintenance.

The blaze on the 46,800-dwt Endo Breeze (built 2003) caused $1.2m in damages, the NTSB said in a report released on Thursday.

The Endo Breeze was transiting through the Raritan Bay West Reach channel near Staten Island, New York on 29 April 2022 when a blaze broke out in its engine room.