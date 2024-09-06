An affiliate of New York shipowner Foremost Group has launched litigation Argentine shipyard group over delays in a project to fix a vessel that slammed into a bridge.

En May Maritime, the registered owner of the 85,000-dwt bulker En May (built 2017), has filed papers in a federal court in New York to seize more than $1.84m in funds from Proios, a Buenos Aires ship repair and marine service contractor.

The dispute stems from a January incident that saw the kamsarmax En May hit a pillar of Argentina’s Zarate-Brazo Largo Bridge, causing significant damage,

En May Maritime hired Priois to carry out repairs of the vessel at a nearby port berth, with a 90-day deadline on the work, according to legal papers filed by Freehill, Hogan & Mahar lawyers Peter Gutowski and Yaakov Adler. The contract had a total cost of $2.28m.

While the contract may have allowed for 14 days of delay, the work took 77 extra days, the lawyers wrote. The work was completed on 15 August, and tracking data from VesselsValue shows the En May remains at anchor in Argentina’s Parana River.

An executive for Proios was not immediately available for this story.

En May Maritime’s lawyers said the company has demanded $570,000 in damages, an amount set out in the shipbuilding contract. The Argentine company could not be immediately reached for comment for this story.

The delay had another consequence — the Piapsa terminal where the work was carried out has sought berthing charges that totalled up to more than $502,000, the lawsuit shows.

And En May Maritime’s lawyers alleged that Proios has not paid for other charges associated with the work.

“Despite due demand, Proios has failed, refused, or neglected to pay,” Gutowski and Adler wrote.

The shipowner said it plans to take Proios to London arbitration if it refuses to pay.

En May Maritime said the breach of contract has cost it $1.15m, and it is also seeking legal fees and interest.

The Liberian-flag bulker En May is classed by Bureau Veritas and has insurance from UK P&I Club.