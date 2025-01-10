German rescue services stepped in on Friday to stabilise a laden suezmax tanker unable to steer in the Baltic Sea.

The incident involving the 152,000-dwt Eventin (built 2006) marks the latest case of littoral states intervening to stop, probe or help a suspicious or malfunctioning vessel carrying cargo out of Russia.

Castal traffic control authorities in Warnemunde, Germany, urged the country’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME) to send out the 8,100-bhp emergency tug boat VB Bremen Fighter (built 2004) to assist the Eventin.