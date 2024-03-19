A Greek-owned supramax bulker has been driven aground after destructive winds and heavy rainfall lashed north Australia.

The 55,700-dwt Anikitos (built 2009) is reported to have crashed into South32’s loading wharf on the remote Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory.

Cyclone Megan hit the region, nearly 400 miles east of Darwin, on Monday, with winds of up to 105 mph.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) told local media that the Greek-flagged vessel was alongside the wharf at Alyangula when the cyclone hit.

“On Saturday and Sunday, the vessel experienced severe weather of 100 kph winds and 4 metre seas due to cyclonic weather in the area. The weather has now abated,” an AMSA spokesperson told local broadcaster ABC.

“The vessel is loaded with 41,140 tonnes of manganese ore, 1,070 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 109 tonnes of diesel.

Article continues below the advert

“The owners and insurers of the vessel are corresponding with tug providers to arrange tugs to assist the vessel with shifting from its current location alongside the wharf to a safe anchorage,” the spokesperson added.

South32 said operations at Groote Eylandt Mining Company (Gemco) had been “temporarily suspended” due to the cyclone.

The company added that initial inspections indicated the cyclone had caused “structural damage to the wharf” without making any reference to the ship.

“The full impact of the damage and subsequent disruption to production and sales volumes will be assessed when access to the port and other infrastructure is restored,” it added.

Gemco is one of the largest manganese ore producers in the world. South32 owns 60% of Gemco, with the remaining 40% held by Anglo American.

Separately, trading giant Glencore is reported to have evacuated workers from the Bing Bong loading facility on the Gulf of Carpentaria.