Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired grenades, missiles, and air and sea drones in a string of attacks against the same vessel in the Red Sea, which included their first known use of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

In the first of four separate attacks within 24 hours against the 158,000-dwt suezmax Delta Blue (built 2012), owned by Greece’s Delta Tankers, the master reported that an RPG exploded “in close proximity” to the vessel, the UK Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO) said.

The UKMTO said the ship was underway about 45 nautical miles (83km) south of Al Mukha in Yemen, when this incident took place at 14:03 GMT on Thursday.

According to Ambrey Analytics, a bright light and loud noise were observed by the crew, while no injuries or physical damage were reported.

The RPG was apparently fired from one of two small boats, each with four people on board.

According to UKMTO, at 22:45 GMT on Thursday, the master of the ship reported a further attack by a missile, which exploded close to the vessel.

A third attack followed in the early hours of Friday, when the ship was the subject of a suspicious approach by a small boat and an unmanned surface vessel, or sea drone, also 58 nautical miles north-west of Hodeidah, according to Ambrey and Diaplous.

The ship had a private armed security team on board and was withholding its AIS data at the time.

According to the reports, the drone approached the vessel rapidly and guards on board displayed their weapons.

When the drone continued to approach, the security team opened fire and was able to successfully destroy the weapon.

Who is Delta Tankers? Delta Tankers has a fleet of 29 tankers spanning the VLCC, suezmax and aframax segments. Backed by Diamantis Diamantides, the company’s live fleet is worth $1.69bn, according to VesselsValue. Delta’s own data shows its tankers were involved in 182 voyages and loaded almost 35 million tonnes of cargo in 2023. Diamantides is also active in the dry cargo market with Marmaras Navigation.

A fourth attack has since been reported on the Delta Blue on Friday at 05:57 GMT with a missile landing nearby, according to the UKMTO.

Despite the string of attacks it suffered, the vessel and its crew are still reported to be safe and proceeding to the next port of call.

Delta Tankers said in a statement to TradeWinds it was pleased to confirm that the crew and vessel are safe and the ship is continuing on its onward journey.

“We remain in contact with maritime security authorities who are investigating the incident,” the owner added.

Vessel trackers and maritime intelligence providers show the Delta Blue is underway from Basrah to a Greek refinery at Agioi Theodoroi with a cargo of Iraqi oil.

Attempt against a container ship

The Delta Blue was not the only Greek-owned vessel attacked by the Houthis on Thursday and Friday.

In a separate operation, the Yemeni rebel group claimed to have targeted Contship Management’s 1,118-teu Contship Ono (built 2007) with ballistic missiles and drones.

No other maritime intelligence sources report the incident against the Contship Ono.

However, TradeWinds understands the ship was targeted but was spared any direct impact.

The Houthis have carried out hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels they believe, or that claim to, belong to Israeli interests or are owned by companies calling in Israeli ports.

The rebels’ action had slowed considerably in recent weeks.

An attack on 3 August against the 2,500-teu Groton (built 2002) — a ship owned by Greece’s Conbulk Shipmanagement and chartered to CMA CGM — had been the first Houthi operation against a vessel in two weeks.

The renewed attacks on Thursday and Friday, however, show this was just a respite.

This is line with an assessment by the UK Royal Navy on 7 August, which said that despite the falling frequency of attacks in the weeks before, “Houthi capability and intent to target vessels remains high based on current Houthi messaging.”

Ambrey said: “Merchant shipping is advised to transit with caution, halt deck movements and minimise bridge manning. Vessels are advised to maintain a 5 nautical mile distance from other vessels where possible.”