Yet another missile attack against a vessel in the Red Sea took place on Friday.

The target was the 100,000-dwt LR2 tanker Pollux (built 2003), according to US officials cited by Reuters.

UK maritime authorities and security firms reported earlier in the day about an attempted strike against an unidentified, Panama-flagged tanker at 13:31 GMT, about 70 nautical miles (130 km) north of Mokha, Yemen.