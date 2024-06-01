Houthi projectiles hit close to a tanker controlled by Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) in the Red Sea on Saturday, in the Yemeni group’s latest attempt to hit a vessel managed by the Greek firm.

The 114,000-dwt Abliani (built 2015) was not the only Eastmed ship that the Houthis claimed to have attacked over the weekend.

The Yemeni group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said the same company's 63,300-dwt bulker Maina (built 2016) was “targeted twice” as well, in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.