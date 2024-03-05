Ships must obtain permits from the Iran-backed Houthi authorities before entering Yemeni waters, according to a senior minister.

The move is “out of concern for their safety”, said the country’s telecommunications minister on the same day as the latest attack on a container ship in the Gulf of Aden.

A Houthi television channel reported Misfer Al-Numair as saying that the regime was “ready to assist requests for permits and identify ships with the Yemeni Navy, and we confirm this is out of concern for their safety”.