Germany’s NautiCore Shipping has questioned the safety of NAABSA (not always afloat but safely aground) berths at a UK port following a port state control detention last month.

The company’s 4,800-dwt multipurpose Indiana Jones (built 1989) was held with hull cracking at Bromborough.

NautiCore told TradeWinds the ship had arrived at the Merseyside terminal on 13 December.