The safety of lithium-ion batteries has again come into focus following the release of an investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) into the cause of a fire that destroyed the bridge of a Stalwart Management aframax tanker.

The NTSB said in its report released on Thursday that the November 2022 fire on the 106,000-dwt crude carrier S-Trust (built 2005) was caused when a handheld radio’s lithium-ion battery exploded on the ship’s bridge.